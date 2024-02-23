CANNABIS RESEARCH CONFERENCE CALL FOR SESSION PROPOSALS EXTENDED TO FEBRUARY 29, 2024.
The Cannabis Research Conference is August 7-9, 2024, at Colorado State University Fort Collins.PUEBLO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) will be hosting the 8th annual Cannabis Research Conference this August 7-9, 2024, at Colorado State University Fort Collins. The ICR is the State of Colorado’s official cannabis research organization and is operated by Colorado State University Pueblo (https://www.instituteofcannabisresearchcolorado.org/).
The Call for Session Proposals has been extended to Feb. 29, 2024 (https://www.cannabisresearchconference.net/session-proposal). Session Proposals will be considered if they contain new scholarly information, meet all relevant ethical and regulatory standards and have no financial conflicts of interest.
The Cannabis Research Conference (CRC) is an opportunity for cannabis researchers to share their work with a diverse audience of fellow researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders united by their interest in advancing cannabis research. Researchers in this space are encouraged to propose timely session topics and help guide the development of the conference program.
The conference is presented in collaboration with the Global Hemp Innovation Center (GHIC) at Oregon State University and will feature leading scientific research from scientists at top universities, government, law, and businesses from Colorado, as well as from national and international organizations. The conference is a three-day event featuring more than 100 presentations.
Kyle Blakely
Blakely + Company
+1 719-439-4890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn