Vietnamese rice prices on the hike

HÀ NỘI — The prices of Vietnamese paddy and rice continued to increase last week, according to the the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

Specifically, the average paddy price at fields rose by VNĐ214 to VNĐ8,000 (US$0.31) per kilo, with the highest reported at VNĐ8,050. The average price for paddy at warehouses expanded by VNĐ183 to VNĐ9,475 per kilo, the highest recorded at VNĐ9,650.

Meanwhile, 5% broken rice was priced up to VNĐ14,200 per kilo; 15% broken rice, VNĐ13,950 ; and 25% broken rice,VNĐ 13,750.

Premium white rice saw an increase of VNĐ35 per kilo to VNĐ14,010.

For export, the price of 5% broken rice was $582 per tonne, higher than $579 of Thailand, and $581 of Pakistan.

Vietnam's 25% broken rice was sold at $557 per tonne, as compared to $530 of Thai rice. — VNS