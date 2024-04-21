Submit Release
News Search

There were 99 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,216 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese rice prices on the hike

VIETNAM, April 21 -  

 HÀ NỘI — The prices of Vietnamese paddy and rice continued to increase last week, according to the the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

Specifically, the average paddy price at fields rose by VNĐ214 to VNĐ8,000  (US$0.31) per kilo, with the highest reported at VNĐ8,050. The average price for paddy at warehouses expanded by VNĐ183 to VNĐ9,475 per kilo, the highest recorded at VNĐ9,650.

Meanwhile, 5% broken rice was priced up to VNĐ14,200 per kilo; 15% broken rice, VNĐ13,950 ; and 25% broken rice,VNĐ 13,750.

Premium white rice saw an increase of VNĐ35 per kilo to VNĐ14,010.

For export, the price of 5% broken rice was $582 per tonne, higher than $579 of Thailand, and $581 of Pakistan.

Vietnam's 25% broken rice was sold at $557 per tonne, as compared to $530 of Thai rice. — VNS

 

You just read:

Vietnamese rice prices on the hike

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more