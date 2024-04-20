Working Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to the Federal Republic of Germany, 21 to 24 April 2024

Source:PMO

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will make a Working Visit to Kiel and Berlin, Germany, from 21 to 24 April 2024.

In Kiel, Senior Minister Teo will meet Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius and officiate at the launch of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)’s 4th Invincible-class submarine, Inimitable.

In Berlin, Senior Minister Teo will meet German Federal Minister for Special Affairs and Head of the Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt and senior security officials to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Senior Minister Teo will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State (Defence) Heng Chee How and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

