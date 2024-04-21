FlyOnE expands on Electric aviation in Western Australia with Decarbonised Air Taxi Transport to 17 Additional Locations

FlyOnE Decarbonised Air taxi transferring passengers to Rottnest Island, Western Australia's favourite island getaway location Decarbonised air taxi services in Western Australia are setting the stage for emerging electric aircraft The expanding map of Electric and Decarbonised flight routes offered by FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation

Electric aircraft flying between 3 key locations in Western Australia since 2021 are now complimented by a decarbonised air taxi network servicing 17 locations

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE, a leading sustainable aviation company, has announced the expansion of its electric aircraft flight routes in Western Australia to include decarbonised air taxi transport to 17 additional locations. This expansion is a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the aviation industry and promoting sustainable travel options.The new routes, already active now, cover popular destinations such as Wadjemup (Rottnest) Island , Bunbury, Margaret River, and Esperance, providing convenient and eco-friendly transportation options for both locals and tourists. The fleet of decarbonised air taxis currently flying these routes will be transitioned to electric aircraft, powered by renewable energy sources, as FlyOnE takes delivery of new aircraft in the coming years, eventually making them a zero-emission mode of transportation. The current ICE fleet will have their emissions carbon offset by reforestation contributions on every flight, offsetting up to 2 tonnes of CO2 per flight. However, the current ICE aircraft only emit an average of 92kG of CO2 per charter route. This move aligns with FlyOnE's mission to create a more sustainable future for the aviation industry.FlyOnE's CEO, Korum Ellis, stated, "We are thrilled to expand our sustainable aviation services in Western Australia. Our electric aircraft have already proven to be a success in reducing aviation costs and carbon emissions, and we are excited to bring decarbonised air transport to more locations. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to promoting sustainable travel and reducing the environmental impact of air travel."The expansion of FlyOnE's sustainable aviation services in Western Australia is a significant development in the aviation industry. It not only provides a greener transportation option for travelers but also sets an example for other airlines to follow. With the increasing concern for climate change, FlyOnE's efforts towards sustainable aviation are commendable and will contribute to a more sustainable future for the industry.FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation's decarbonised air taxi transport to 17 additional locations in Western Australia has already commenced and air travelers can book now on the company's website . This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to promoting sustainable travel. With FlyOnE's continued efforts, the future of aviation is looking greener and more sustainable.

360 virtual reality experience flying in an electric aircraft over Perth, Western Australia