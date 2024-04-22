CEMEX Doubles Down on Edgility: Extends Contract for Company-Wide Edge Computing Platform
Global Construction Leader Leverages Platform for Seamless Connectivity and Future Innovation, driving long-term valueMANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telco Systems, the leading vendor of connected, intelligent edge solutions, today announced, that it has been awarded a further contract from CEMEX, S.A.B (NYSE: CX), a leading global construction materials company, for Edgility, the company’s virtualized edge management and orchestration platform. This follows the successful rollout of Edgility to CEMEX sites across Europe and Central and South America, with thousands of end points already deployed.
Building on the initial success of the Edgility deployment, the contract extends and expands the original agreement that was entered into in 2021, when Edgility was selected as the virtualization platform for CEMEX’s new communications network. The deployment of Edgility to CEMEX’s thousands of locations worldwide is on track to complete during the current year. This latest contract extends the original five-year licence agreement by a further two years and includes additional services provision to support the deployment.
This expanded contract signifies CEMEX’s continued satisfaction with Edgility’s performance and its potential to support their long-term goals. Edgility’s high-performance capabilities, ease of use, and advanced automation features have demonstrably improved CEMEX’s network management and reduced operational costs. The extended agreement underscores the versatility of the Edgility platform. By leveraging the same platform for both networking and compute, CEMEX can seamlessly expand its operations to incorporate advanced edge computing functionalities, including AI applications. This paves the way for further operational efficiencies and data-driven decision making at CEMEX’s global locations.
“We are delighted to expand and enhance our business with CEMEX,” said Ariel Efrati, Chief Executive Officer of Telco Systems. “This expansion contract is a fantastic endorsement of our solution and demonstrates its value, as well as the value of our ongoing relationship with them. We are committed to continuing to prove value as we future-proof this rollout, and with our ability to provide additional cutting edge services on top”.
“We are excited to continue and expand our valuable partnership with Telco Systems”, said Fernando García-Villaraco Casero, Processes & IT at Cemex. "Following the successful initial deployment and as part of our long term plan, we have chosen to extend the use of Edgility as our company-wide edge compute platform. This will connect thousands of CEMEX locations around the world, enabling seamless managed connections, improved network performance, and ultimately reduced costs, lower energy consumption, and a simplified management system for our operations. Edgility will also enable us to expand our operations to advanced Edge functionality including AI applications, leveraging the same platform for both networking and compute.”
About Telco Systems
Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.
telco.com
About Cemex
Cemex is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com
