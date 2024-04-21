Warren County Winery Train Celebrates 20th Season with Scenic Journey and Wine Education
The 20th season of the Warren County Winery Train starts May 4th.
A trip back in time and a amazing Vineyard with spectacular views! The train crew was so much fun and very informative. bring a picnic lunch and spend an hour at the Mine, its a hoot!”PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 4th, the Warren County Winery train will embark on its 20th season, offering a unique and educational experience for wine enthusiasts. The train will take passengers on a scenic journey from Phillipsburg NJ, along the Delaware River to the historic Riegelsville train station, where they will have the opportunity to visit one of New Jersey's most beautiful wineries, Villa Milagro.
— Mary Aberanathy
Located just up the hill from the train station, the winery is easily accessible by a shuttle bus that will take passengers up the driveway. Trains will run every two hours, providing multiple opportunities for visitors to join in on the experience. Once at the winery, guests will have the chance to learn about the process of turning grapes into wine, as well as visit the vineyard and wine making facilities.
Villa Milagro is known for its picturesque views and award-winning wines. This season, visitors will not only have the chance to taste the wines, but also gain a deeper understanding of the wine making process. From the vineyard to the bottle, guests will be able to see firsthand the hard work and dedication that goes into each and every bottle of wine.
"We are thrilled to be starting our 20th season of the Warren County Winery train," said the winery's owner, Audrey Gambino. "We are excited to share our passion for wine making and the beauty of our winery with our guests. This is a unique opportunity for wine lovers to not only taste our wines, but also learn about the process behind it."
The Warren County Winery train is a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists alike. With its 20th season kicking off on May 4th, now is the perfect time to hop on board and experience the beauty and education that this winery has to offer. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the railroads website., 877trainride.com
