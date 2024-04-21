Crumbl Introduces Mini Mondays™: A Weekly Treat for Mini-Cookie Lovers
This initiative is our response to the overwhelming demand for the Mini Cookies, which have been a customer favorite exclusive to the Catering menu up until now.”LINDON, UT, USA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl has been keeping a little secret. In response to overwhelming demand, beginning Monday, April 22nd, the renowned dessert chain will offer "Mini Mondays™," where both Mini and Large Cookies will become available for purchase every Monday. This innovative approach allows customers to sweeten their Mondays and savor their favorite flavors in both miniature and large sizes, a benefit previously only available for Crumbl Catering orders.
Crumbl Minis offer the same delicious flavor and high-quality cookie experience that customers know and love in a fun, miniature size. Customers have the opportunity to taste all six flavors of the week with the convenient 6-Pack of Mini Cookies, or they can adjust their cookie quantity by selecting from the 3-Pack or 12-Pack Mini options in the iconic pink Crumbl box. Customers can take advantage of these varying box sizes and purchase extra cookies for a neighbor, friend, or loved one.
“We're thrilled to introduce Mini Mondays™ as a new way for our customers to enjoy our delicious cookies in both miniature and regular sizes,” said Jason McGowan, CEO of Crumbl. “This initiative is our response to the overwhelming demand for the Mini Cookies, which have been a customer favorite exclusive to the Catering menu up until now. We're excited to see all of the new ways our customers experience and share our Mini Cookies alongside our classic Large Cookies.”
Due to the exclusive nature of Mini Cookies, vouchers and coupons will not be redeemable for Crumbl Minis at this time. Join Crumbl in celebrating Mini Mondays™ and indulge in a unique assortment of mini and regular-sized cookies every Monday, starting April 22nd!
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
