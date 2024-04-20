Re: CLOSED ROAD: North Jay Rd Jay
North Jay Rd is now reopened and traffic can move through as normal. The shelter in place is also lifted.
Thank you
From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, April 20, 2024 1:48 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: CLOSED ROAD: North Jay Rd Jay
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
North Jay Rd in Jay will be closed at this time due to an ongoing incident.
Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and residents of N Jay Rd are asked to shelter in place for now
Updates will be provided as appropriate
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173