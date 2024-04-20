Submit Release
Re: CLOSED ROAD: North Jay Rd Jay

North Jay Rd is now reopened and traffic can move through as normal. The shelter in place is also lifted.


Thank you 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, April 20, 2024 1:48 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: CLOSED ROAD: North Jay Rd Jay

 

North Jay Rd in Jay will be closed at this time due to an ongoing incident. 

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and  residents of N Jay Rd are asked to shelter in place for now 

Updates will be provided as appropriate 


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

