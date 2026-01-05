Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,932 in the last 365 days.

Re: I89 S MM101.2 -Milton

The roadway is back open to 2 lanes


Thank you 


Regards 

VSP Williston

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, January 5, 2026 7:48 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 S MM101.2 -Milton

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


I 89 SB MM101.2 (Milton area) is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for about an hour.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


Regards


VSP Williston 


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: I89 S MM101.2 -Milton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.