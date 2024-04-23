ECCO Medical Launches Full-Service Endovascular Clinic in Pueblo, CO

Dr. Aaron Kovaleski

PUEBLO, COLORADO, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECCO Medical, Colorado’s premier endovascular treatment center, is proud to announce the opening of its latest outpatient clinic in Pueblo, Colorado. Conveniently located at 323 S. Purcell Blvd. #150, West Pueblo, CO 81007. This new facility marks a significant milestone in ECCO Medical's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care to underserved communities.

Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, Board Certified and Fellowship-trained in Vascular and Interventional Radiology expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, ".We’re thrilled to open our doors and be the first full-service Vascular and Interventional Radiology outpatient clinic in Pueblo. We can’t wait to be part of the community and help folks with their vascular needs right here in Pueblo and nearby areas"

The Pueblo clinic will cater to patients all across southern Colorado, including Canon City, Trinidad, Alamosa, and Walsenburg. ECCO Medical will provide complete diagnostic and treatment services for a broad range of vascular conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), non-healing wounds, liver cancer, enlarged prostate (PAE), uterine fibroids, internal hemorrhoids, osteoarthritis, varicose veins, and more.

The new Pueblo facility will be a private full-service outpatient treatment clinic featuring diagnostic and ultrasound imaging rooms, a state-of-the-art interventional suite with real time fluoroscopy, pre-procedure prep and recovery areas, all designed to with the highest level of patient care, safety and comfort in mind.

ECCO Medical is recognized for its state-of-the-art, minimally invasive non-surgical endovascular treatments at its Denver facility, attracting patients nationwide seeking superior care in a private outpatient setting.

Dr. Aaron Kovaleski leads ECCO Medical with unmatched expertise. His national recognition and extensive experience in endovascular procedures, including Peripheral Artery Disease, wound care, uterine fibroids, and Y90 Radioembolization for liver cancer tumors and Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) underscore ECCO Medical's commitment to excellence.

About ECCO Medical:

ECCO Medical is a Denver-based interventional radiology clinic that specializes in precise and targeted minimally invasive, image-guided treatments for complex diseases and conditions. Led by Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, ECCO Medical provides compassionate, expert care to patients in its outpatient facility.

