Six-Year Study Validates PAE as Effective Long-Term Treatment For Enlarged Prostate

Vascular & Interventional Partners, Arizona’s premiere endovascular specialists have a proven minimally invasive treatment alternative for BPH.

This new research from the Society of Interventional Radiology is being recognized by the American Urology Association and confirms PAE as a highly effective treatment for BPH” — Chris Goettl M.D.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular & Interventional Partners (ViP), the leading experts in minimally invasive, non-surgical endovascular treatments, are excited to share groundbreaking research published by the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) on Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE).

SIR's pioneering research underscores PAE's sustained relief for BPH, offering a promising alternative for those with LUTS or urinary retention due to benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH).

BPH is a common condition among men, affecting over 50 percent of men over the age of 60. The condition results in an enlarged prostate gland, exerting pressure on the urethra, leading to symptoms such as urinary urgency, increased frequency, inconsistent flow, and difficulty emptying the bladder.

Interventional Radiologist Chris Goettl, representing ViP Vascular & Interventional Partners, notes, "This new research from the Society of Interventional Radiology is being recognized by the American Urology Association and confirms PAE as a highly effective treatment for BPH with durable results lasting many years. We are seeing more and more men who are asking about this treatment, given its high success rate and low side effect profile. Overall, this is great news for men looking for less-invasive ways to treat their BPH symptoms."

The SIR research is the largest long-term North American study involving 1,000 patients. The results demonstrated the PAE procedures provide substantial and long-lasting relief from Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS) or urinary retention. and reported significant improvement in men’s quality of life.

The study also found participants reported dramatic improvements on the 35-point International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) where participants went from “severe” pre-procedure to “mild” symptoms post-procedure and throughout the six-year study. PAE avoids the known risks of surgical procedures and offers an attractive alternative for patients who may otherwise avoid treatment due to concerns about side effects particularly sexual function and urinary incontinence.

The PAE procedure is a minimally invasive procedure normally done on an outpatient basis. An Interventional Radiologists inserts a tiny catheter into your artery in the groin or in the wrist. Under x-ray guidance, the catheter is directed into the arteries feeding the prostate. Microscopic particles are then slowly injected to block off (embolize) the blood supply to the prostate. The enlarged prostate will shrink in size, by approximately 20-40% over 3-6 months, relieving the BPH symptoms.

The findings of this research offer hope and a more patient-friendly approach to the management of BPH. Vascular and Interventional Partners in Phoenix, Arizona’s leaders in interventional radiology, are committed to providing patients with the most advanced and effective treatments available, including Prostate Artery Embolization.

For more information about Prostate Artery Embolization or to schedule a consultation with experts from Vascular & Interventional Partners, call 480-741-2724 or visit ViP’s website at www.vipinterventional.com

About Vascular & Interventional Partners:

Vascular & Interventional Partners (VIP) is the premier choice for state-of-the-art interventional radiology care in Phoenix-Scottsdale Metro Arizona. With a commitment to providing the latest and most effective treatments, VIP offers the groundbreaking Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) procedure to improve the lives of patients dealing with BPH-related urinary symptoms. VIP's team of interventional radiologists is dedicated to delivering outstanding patient care and ensuring that patients receive the best treatment available.

About the Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, students, scientists, and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR’s members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians.

Abstract #3: Prostate Artery Embolization - Single Center Experience of 1000 Patients with Short, Mid, and Long Term Follow-Up. A. Richardson, A. Maini, K. Richardson, K. Shah, A. Bhatia, R. Reddy, A. Sanan, J. Kumar, H. Jalaeian, S. Bhatia. Annual Scientific Meeting, March 4–9, 2023. This abstract can be found at sirmeeting.org.