ECCO Medical Takes the Lead in Treating Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) during National Vascular Disease Awareness Month

Diagnosing PAD using ultrsound technique

As National Vascular Disease Awareness Month takes center stage in September, ECCO Medical emerges as a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). This observance not only highlights the critical importance of vascular health but also underscores ECCO Medical's unwavering commitment to diagnosing, treating, and improving the lives of PAD patients.

This year, National Vascular Disease Awareness Month carries the theme "Know Your Vessels, Know Your Risks." ECCO Medical is at the forefront of this mission, working tirelessly to help patients understand their vascular health and providing cutting-edge solutions to mitigate risks and enhance their quality of life.

Key highlights of ECCO Medical's contributions to National Vascular Disease Awareness Month:

Leading-edge Treatments: ECCO Medical offers state-of-the-art treatments for Peripheral Artery Disease, including minimally invasive procedures that reduce patient discomfort and downtime. These innovative approaches underscore ECCO Medical's commitment to improving patient outcomes. www.eccomedical.com/pad

Research and Development: ECCO Medical invests heavily in research and development, pushing the boundaries of endovascular healthcare. ECCO Medical’s own nationally recognized expert Dr. Aaron Kovaleski commented saying “I take great pride in being on the forefront of clinical research. ECCO’s ongoing commitment to innovation ensures that patients receive the most effective and advanced treatments available.”https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carrev.2023.06.020 https://youtu.be/j8FVjY3g82Y

Patient Success Stories: ECCO Medical will showcase the inspiring journeys of patients who have triumphed over vascular diseases, thanks to the innovative treatments and compassionate care provided by ECCO Medical. https://youtu.be/Sp5-yc0KsEo

ECCO Medical's Performs Specialized PAD Treatments

ECCO Medical specializes in treating advanced cases of PAD through minimally invasive arterial interventions, tailored to each patient's unique needs and condition. These procedures, often performed as outpatient treatments at ECCO Medical's clinic, may include:

Balloon Angioplasty: Using a specialized catheter with an elongated balloon tip to open narrowed or blocked arteries.

Atherectomy: Removing plaque buildup in the arteries using specialized catheters equipped with laser or grinding functionality.

Stent Placement: Implanting metal wire tubes (stents) to keep vessels open when angioplasty or atherectomy alone is insufficient.

“These procedures, performed with moderate sedation at ECCO Medical, come with minimal recovery time. A closure device is used to seal the artery access site, reducing recovery time and causing only minor bruising or soreness” says ECCO’s endovascular expert Dr. Aaron Kovaleski.

Patients experiencing leg pain, calf pain, or nighttime leg cramps need look no further than ECCO Medical. As the premier Colorado PAD treatment destination, ECCO Medical offers cutting-edge treatment options for PAD. They utilize state-of-the-art diagnostic techniques, such as ultrasound, Pulse Volume Recording, and CT Angiography, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of each patient's condition.

Learn More About Peripheral Arterial Disease

For more information about ECCO Medical's groundbreaking treatments for PAD and the observance of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, please visit www.eccomedical.com or contact ECCO Medical at (303) 586-7193.

About ECCO Medical:

ECCO Medical is a pioneering outpatient interventional radiology clinic based in Lone Tree, Colorado. Renowned for its exceptional patient care and state-of-the-art facilities, the clinic is at the forefront of advancing medical technology. Under the leadership of Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, ECCO Medical provides the highest standards of excellence in vascular and interventional radiology.