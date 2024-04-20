Submit Release
America’s Field Trip Opportunity for Youth through National America 250 Commission

The following student opportunity was shared by the Secretary of State’s Office. 

It is nearly 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and organizations across the country are gearing up to recognize this milestone and the history of our nation.

A national commission was created in 2016 to begin preparation for the commemoration. This nonpartisan commission, America 250, seeks to create opportunities to reflect upon our nation’s past, and look ahead toward the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.

The National America 250 Commission has announced one of their first initiatives, a nation-wide competition for students grades 3 thru 12,  in recognition of the importance of youth voices and their promise for our future.

Students are asked to submit artwork, videos, or essays in response to the contest’s prompt: “What does America mean to you?”

25 students from each grade span will win a three-day trip to tour historical sites. Other prizes include $500 for students, and teachers affiliated with the winning projects also receive a $1,000 cash prize. Rules, submission requirements for each grade span, scoring criteria, and further information can be found at: America’s Field Trip – America250

Deadline for submissions is May 17, 2024

We will continue to share any national opportunities from the America 250 Commission that might benefit your students over the next couple of years as we prepare for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

