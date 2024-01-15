International Forwarding Academy Collaborates with European Project Forwarder as Handling Agent in Charleston, SC

This collaboration signifies a pivotal expansion for IFA, as they transition from purely educational services to actively engaging in operational logistics.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Forwarding Academy (IFA) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with a leading Global European Project Freight Forwarder, appointing IFA as their exclusive handling agent in Charleston, SC. This collaboration marks a significant expansion for IFA, as they augment their educational services with active involvement in operational logistics.

With an impressive legacy spanning over 125 years in the industry, their team, led by Chief Operating Officer Juerg Gege, boasts extensive expertise, particularly in the Port of Charleston where Juerg has been a key player since 1982. Their strength lies in their deeply rooted connections within the Charleston port community, encompassing the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), Stevedores, VOCC’s, and Port Operations. Additionally, their extensive network includes relationships with the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), various surface transportation entities, and other key players in the logistics sector.

IFA is ideally positioned to provide comprehensive handling services not only to freight forwarders but also to importers and exporters seeking a reliable presence in Charleston, SC. Their deep understanding of the logistics landscape, combined with their proactive approach, makes them an invaluable partner in navigating the complexities of project moves.

Frank Szewczyk, our Chief Executive Officer, expresses great enthusiasm about this new venture, stating, "Expanding and getting back to the operational side of the business is a thrilling step for both the IFA and myself. While we embark on this new journey, we remain committed to our educational roots."

For inquiries about their handling services, please reach out to them by email at Services@IFA.global.

Their full range of educational offerings continues to be accessible at www.InternationalForwardingAcademy.com.