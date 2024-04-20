Submit Release
Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS

20 April 2024

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS

On April 20, 2024, at the MFA of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov, who arrived on a working visit.

During the meeting, aspects of intensifying cooperation between the CIS member states in the political, economic, environmental, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of sports, were discussed. Issues regarding the participation of the Turkmen side in events held within the framework of the CIS Executive Committee in 2024 were considered.

The agenda of the meeting also included preparations for the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will be held in May this year in Ashgabat.

