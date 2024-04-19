The end of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, April 19 - On April 19, the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Tajikistan, which took place on April 18-19, ended.

During this visit, the honorable guest Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and other high-ranking representatives of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Based on the results of top-level meetings and negotiations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, 28 new documents of cooperation were signed.

As part of this visit, a magnificent concert program of Tajik and Uzbek art masters was held in Kokhi Borbad, and an exhibition of goods and products of Uzbek industrial enterprises was held at the EXPO center. In order to develop and expand diplomatic relations, a new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan was opened in Dushanbe.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon saw off the honored guest Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Dushanbe International Airport with a sign of respect and sincerity.