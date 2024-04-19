‘Music and Poetry Concert’ Celebrates Latinx Culture and Artistry

Press release from Cal Poly Humboldt:

Cal Poly Humboldt’s Department of Dance, Music, and Theater is thrilled to present a unique and exciting concert of world premieres that celebrates Latinx culture and artistry. Join us for the “Music and Poetry Concert” Sunday, April 21st at 8pm at the Fulkerson Recital Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt. This concert is free and open to the public.

For this concert, the Music department collaborated with Toyon, Cal Poly Humboldt’s multilingual literary journal, and the Creative Writing department. The project began with a poetry contest for Latinx students to write poems on the theme of “Mi casa es…”. The poets entered their submissions knowing that the winning poems would be set to music and performed in a concert.

For the poem that won first prize, “Mi Lugar” by Jacob Garcia, the Music department commissioned award-winning Venezuelan-American composer Carlos Cordero to set the poem for choir. The piece will be performed by Cal Poly Humboldt’s University Singers. Cordero currently lives in Austin, Texas and visited Cal Poly Humboldt in 2022 when he was commissioned to premier another work for University Singers in the inaugural iteration of this project.”Mi Lugar” explores the idea of home through childhood memories. It has been a fantastic experience for the students to work on this piece, collaborating with the poet and the composer, and to be an important part of a new composition.

The other winning poems, Celcie Martin’s “Mi casa es…” and Lila Salinas’ “Mi corazon,” have been set to music for smaller forces by Cal Poly Humboldt faculty, students, and local composers. “Mi corazon” was set by composition student Ora Allison, and Celcie Martin’s poem was set to music by faculty composer Brian Post, music department pianist and composer John Chernoff, and composition student Chazz Medrano. It is sure to be an exciting evening celebrating creativity and collaboration!

Date: Sunday, April 21st, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price: Free and open to the public

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]