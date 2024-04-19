‘Where Do We Go From Here’ Explores Climate Change Through Physical Theater

This is a press release from Antic in a Drain & Upstate California Creative Corps:

Antic in a Drain & Upstate California Creative Corps to Bring Free Public Performances to Lake and Mendocino County Audiences

Antic in a Drain (Artistic Director, Ross Travis), an Upstate California Creative Corps Grantee, Presents the World Premiere tour of Where Do We Go From Here.

Where Do We Go From Here is a peripatetic theater spectacle of climatic proportions traveling 205 miles through Mendocino, Lake, Colusa and Glenn Counties on an EV art trike fashioned in the form of a Bark Beetle, stopping along the way to perform an hour long satirical show to rural communities throughout the

region from Fort Bragg to Willows.

Where Do We Go From Here was developed through an intensive community research process; Performer Ross Travis and documentary filmmaker Steve Ritchie interviewed a broad spectrum of individuals from the Mayor of Willows, an agricultural community and the county seat of Glenn County, to a group of indigenous women at Xa Kako Dile, a sustainable women-led farm on the Mendocino coast. The show combines their perspective with Ross’ research into the non-bipedal life of the region and the Extreme Heat Index to create a rigorous one

man theatrical event where Ross plays fifteen characters and uses a powerful mix of irreverent comedy, tragedy, ritual, acrobatics, kinetic sculptural art and interactive ecstatic play to inform, provoke, provide tools for agency and community action on the issue of climate change and its effects on the region.

Tour Schedule:

May 12 2pm / Fort Bragg, CA / Larry Spring Museum

May 14 5pm / Caspar, CA / Caspar Community Center

May 16 5pm / Boonville, CA / Anderson Valley Brewing, Co

May 18 5pm / Ukiah, CA / Todd Grove Park

May 20 5pm / Lucerne, CA / Lucerne Harbor Park

May 21 5pm / Clearlake Oaks, CA / Nylander Park

May 24 5pm / Colusa, CA / Veterans Memorial Park

May 26 5pm / Willows, CA / Jensen Park

(Show is 60 minutes)

Humanfolk both young and old, bear your teeth, clap your paws and roll around in the dirt as you objectify and cackle like coyotes at the cute vitriol of your animal friends; ‘The Real’ Smokey Bear, Hooty the Owl and Bennie Bark Beetle,

as they present masterful acts of anthropocene mockery. Suitable for all ages.

Tickets: The show is free and open to the public, and appropriate for all ages.

Thanks to funding by the California Arts Council, a state agency, through the Upstate California Creative Corps program, as well as Antic in a Drain’s Patreon Community.

More Info: https://rosstravis.com/antic-in-a-drain/where-do-we-go-from-here/