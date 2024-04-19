Introduction to Ayurveda and Ayurvedic Seasonal Diet Class & Astrology Cosmic Tea Talk Comes to Shelter Cove Area

Press release from Give Blessing CO:

The Shelter Cove and broader Humboldt community is invited to join us on a transformative journey of holistic wellness at the upcoming Introduction to Ayurveda and Ayurvedic Seasonal Diet Class, followed by an Astrology Cosmic Tea Talk at the Arts at Heart Maker’s Gallery. This enriching event will take place on Sunday the 21st of April at 533 Machi Rd, Whitethorn, CA 95589, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore ancient traditions and practices for optimal health and harmony.

The event will kick off with an enlightening session on the fundamentals of Ayurveda, led by the experienced practitioner Sara McPhee. Participants will learn about Ayurvedic principles, practices, and practical applications for daily life, empowering them to enhance their overall well-being.

Following the Ayurveda session, the event will transition into a captivating discussion on astrology-based tea blends and herbal practices. Attendees will discover the art of crafting tea blends that align with the energies of each zodiac sign, as well as herbal remedies to support balance throughout the astrological seasons. Additionally our expert presenter Jordan Moon will share her way of teaching yoga practices tailored to correspond with the astrological influences, providing a holistic approach to nurturing mind, body, and spirit.

“We are excited to offer our community the opportunity to delve into the wisdom of Ayurveda and astrology,” said Sara, Ayurvedic Health Counselor. “This event promises to be an enriching experience for those seeking to deepen their understanding of holistic health and well-being, addressing the root cause of all diseases.”

The event is open to all members of the Shelter Cove community and the wider Humboldt area, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP by 4/20/24 to ensure adequate seating and materials.