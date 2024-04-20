Submit Release
Celebrate Earth Day at the Trillium Falls Trail in Orick

Press release from the Redwood Parks Conservancy:

earth day clean up redwoods parks conversancy flyerRedwood Parks Conservancy (RPC) announces the first event in their 2024 series of themed trail clean-ups. The community is invited to join the Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2024, combining community action with environmental education at the scenic Trillium Falls Trail.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Meeting Location: Elk Meadow Picnic Area, 258 Davidson Road, Orick, CA 95555
RSVP on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-trail-brushing-clean-up-tickets-875479872867?aff=pressrelease

The day begins with a ranger-led hike through Trillium Falls Trail, followed by hands-on trail brushing and cleanup activities. This effort is part of Redwood Parks Conservancy’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to improve both the health and accessibility of the park trails.

Activities Include:

  • Trail Brushing: Volunteers will spend three hours clearing overgrown vegetation and debris, improving trail safety and accessibility.
  • Trail Etiquette Lesson: A one-hour educational session will be conducted on minimizing environmental impact and respecting wildlife through responsible trail use.

Volunteer Perks:

  • The first 25 volunteers to RSVP will receive a special Earth Day commemorative sticker.
  • Refreshments and all necessary tools will be provided.
  • A safety talk and equipment briefing are included.

Participants are recommended to wear comfortable clothes, pants, and boots as they work together to maintain the beauty and integrity of local trails. This event not only honors Earth Day but also reinforces Redwood Parks Conservancy’s dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the Redwood National and State Parks. By participating, volunteers will contribute significantly to the park’s upkeep and learn valuable lessons in environmental responsibility, fostering a culture of conservation and respect for nature.

Redwood Parks Conservancy invites the community to join in this meaningful celebration to give back to the planet and ensure the sustainability of our beloved redwood parks for future generations.

