350 exhibitors join Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024

VIETNAM, April 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Up to 350 businesses will participate in the 31st Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2024), slated to be held in Hà Nội from May 9-12.

The exhibitors come from over 30 countries and territories such as the US, Poland, Germany, Russia, mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, India and Việt Nam.

They will showcase a wide range of products including pharmaceuticals, medical machinery and equipment; hospital services, medical tourism, dental, laboratory, analytical equipment, cosmetics and beauty care equipment in 550 booths, the event organisers said at a press conference on Friday.

The upcoming exhibition will help introduce the State's policies on health work and medical and pharmaceutical investment cooperation, and highlight achievements and advanced products and technologies in pharmaceutical production, medical and laboratory equipment, analysis, smart health, medical examination and treatment services.

The event will also facilitate cooperation among domestic and international businesses, according to its organisers, Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC.

A business matching programme and many workshops on various topics will also form part of the three-day event, to take place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on Trần Hưng Đạo Street in Hoàn Kiếm District.

The previous edition attracted more than 450 enterprises from 20 countries and territories. — VNS