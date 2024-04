Right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 exporting to 40+ countries worldwide

Right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Autogroup International Logo

Autogroup International (AGI) is delighted to announce the shipping of the right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro to over 40+ countries worldwide

At Autogroup International, we have a proud history of converting hundreds of American Muscle Cars, to right-hand drive, particularly the Camaro and exporting to 40+ countries” — Rob Hill - CEO

SRI LANKA, April 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autogroup International (AGI) is delighted to announce the shipping of the right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro to over 40+ countries including the United Kingdom and Australia. All right-hand drive Camaro's by Autogroup are fully homologated and ADR compliant for legal import into both countries..With Chevrolet announcing the end of production of the much-beloved sixth-generation Camaro, there remain brand new units that are available for left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion, homologation, and legal import into the United Kingdom. Now is the final chance to fulfill a dream of owning an iconic American muscle car but in right-hand drive.Since the 1966 launch of the Chevrolet Camaro as a competitor to the Ford Mustang, and now into its final sixth generation, the 2024 right-hand drive Camaro remains as iconic and exhilarating as its early predecessors.The right-hand drive Chevrolet Camaro is the epitome of raw power and performance, designed to thrill its drivers with an exceptional driving experience. The top-end models of the range, including the 1SS, 2SS, and the beastly ZL1, are particularly favoured for their high-performance V8 engines, capable of delivering up to a whopping 650 horsepower. The Camaro ZL1, with its 6.2L LT4 Supercharged V-8 engine, is indeed a force to reckon with, boasting 650 pound-feet of torque, making it an absolute juggernaut on the roads.The Camaro ZL1 is an old-school muscle car reborn in the digital world, a beautiful way to burn fuel and a street-legal race car. It offers plenty of performance for the money and is a Camaro on steroids. The ZL1 is available in both Coupe and Convertible versions, offering a choice of a 6-speed manual with Active Rev Match or a 10-speed automatic transmission.Driving a right-hand drive Chevrolet Camaro doesn't just mean enjoying high-speed thrills, but also basking in the comfort and luxury it offers. The power-adjustable front seats come with heating and ventilation features, and the car boasts a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control for maximum comfort. The in-car entertainment is taken care of by a Bose audio system, and the car also features a wireless phone charger and a head-up display for added convenienceThe process of converting a vehicle from left-hand drive (LHD) to right-hand drive (RHD), especially a powerhouse like the Chevrolet Camaro, is a complex procedure that demands precise engineering skills and meticulous attention to detail. Autogroup International, with 30+ years in the conversion business, its team of over 30 automotive engineers and an experienced production crew of 150 people, ensures that each right-hand drive conversion is executed flawlessly, adhering to stringent ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance standards, technical compliance, and homologation to UK regulations.“At Autogroup International, we have a proud history of converting hundreds of American Muscle Cars, to right-hand drive, particularly the Camaro. This is possibly influenced by growing up as a kid around my Dad’s 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS or that the sixth-gen Camaro’s are the ultimate expression of a refined, modern American Muscle Car”Rob Hill – CEO Autogroup InternationalAlthough production ceased on the 14th of December 2023 for the Chevrolet Camaro, Autogroup International can still source brand new vehicles, but can also convert Camaro’s up to 3 years old. This provides customers with the option to invest in a brand new right-hand drive Camaro or acquire a vehicle that is 2-3 years old before it is then converted to right-hand drive. With a wide range of trim levels available in the Camaro range along with the possibility of converting a 2-3 year-old Camaro, it is possible to have a Camaro on the roads in the UK for well under $75,000 whilst a 2024 Camaro ZL1 will cost over £120,000 plus.About Autogroup InternationalFor 30 years Autogroup International has been the world leader in the left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion of American SUVs, Muscle Cars, and Pickup trucks and has exported over 4500+ vehicles worldwide. Our three-acre, purpose-built, and multi-million-dollar automotive manufacturing facility operates under a strict ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance standard, and with government approvals to export our converted vehicles to 40+ countries, we have a team of 175x people in Sri Lanka manufacturing world-class right-hand drive vehicles.Autogroup International is a 100% Australian-owned business with its Head Office in Sri Lanka and with operations worldwide.Our 2024 Factory Tour video on YouTube will provide a sense of our scale and ability and importantlyAutogroup International is unique as we are the only automotive facility worldwide able to complete a right-hand drive conversion, vehicle Armouring, and luxurious CEO-style interiors – all under one roof. Autogroup International provides a global 3-year warranty on the entire vehicle.Website – www.autogroupinternational.com Instagram – @Autogroup_internationalYouTube - @AutogroupInternationalEmail - vehicles@autogroupinternational.com

