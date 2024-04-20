Right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 exporting to 40+ countries worldwide
Autogroup International (AGI) is delighted to announce the shipping of the right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro to over 40+ countries worldwide
At Autogroup International, we have a proud history of converting hundreds of American Muscle Cars, to right-hand drive, particularly the Camaro and exporting to 40+ countries”SRI LANKA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autogroup International (AGI) is delighted to announce the shipping of the right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Camaro to over 40+ countries including the United Kingdom and Australia. All right-hand drive Camaro's by Autogroup are fully homologated and ADR compliant for legal import into both countries..
With Chevrolet announcing the end of production of the much-beloved sixth-generation Camaro, there remain brand new units that are available for left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion, homologation, and legal import into the United Kingdom. Now is the final chance to fulfill a dream of owning an iconic American muscle car but in right-hand drive.
Since the 1966 launch of the Chevrolet Camaro as a competitor to the Ford Mustang, and now into its final sixth generation, the 2024 right-hand drive Camaro remains as iconic and exhilarating as its early predecessors.
The right-hand drive Chevrolet Camaro is the epitome of raw power and performance, designed to thrill its drivers with an exceptional driving experience. The top-end models of the range, including the 1SS, 2SS, and the beastly ZL1, are particularly favoured for their high-performance V8 engines, capable of delivering up to a whopping 650 horsepower. The Camaro ZL1, with its 6.2L LT4 Supercharged V-8 engine, is indeed a force to reckon with, boasting 650 pound-feet of torque, making it an absolute juggernaut on the roads.
The Camaro ZL1 is an old-school muscle car reborn in the digital world, a beautiful way to burn fuel and a street-legal race car. It offers plenty of performance for the money and is a Camaro on steroids. The ZL1 is available in both Coupe and Convertible versions, offering a choice of a 6-speed manual with Active Rev Match or a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Driving a right-hand drive Chevrolet Camaro doesn't just mean enjoying high-speed thrills, but also basking in the comfort and luxury it offers. The power-adjustable front seats come with heating and ventilation features, and the car boasts a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control for maximum comfort. The in-car entertainment is taken care of by a Bose audio system, and the car also features a wireless phone charger and a head-up display for added convenience
The process of converting a vehicle from left-hand drive (LHD) to right-hand drive (RHD), especially a powerhouse like the Chevrolet Camaro, is a complex procedure that demands precise engineering skills and meticulous attention to detail. Autogroup International, with 30+ years in the conversion business, its team of over 30 automotive engineers and an experienced production crew of 150 people, ensures that each right-hand drive conversion is executed flawlessly, adhering to stringent ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance standards, technical compliance, and homologation to UK regulations.
“At Autogroup International, we have a proud history of converting hundreds of American Muscle Cars, to right-hand drive, particularly the Camaro. This is possibly influenced by growing up as a kid around my Dad’s 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS or that the sixth-gen Camaro’s are the ultimate expression of a refined, modern American Muscle Car”
Although production ceased on the 14th of December 2023 for the Chevrolet Camaro, Autogroup International can still source brand new vehicles, but can also convert Camaro’s up to 3 years old. This provides customers with the option to invest in a brand new right-hand drive Camaro or acquire a vehicle that is 2-3 years old before it is then converted to right-hand drive. With a wide range of trim levels available in the Camaro range along with the possibility of converting a 2-3 year-old Camaro, it is possible to have a Camaro on the roads in the UK for well under $75,000 whilst a 2024 Camaro ZL1 will cost over £120,000 plus.
About Autogroup International
For 30 years Autogroup International has been the world leader in the left-hand drive to right-hand drive conversion of American SUVs, Muscle Cars, and Pickup trucks and has exported over 4500+ vehicles worldwide. Our three-acre, purpose-built, and multi-million-dollar automotive manufacturing facility operates under a strict ISO 9001:2015 Quality Assurance standard, and with government approvals to export our converted vehicles to 40+ countries, we have a team of 175x people in Sri Lanka manufacturing world-class right-hand drive vehicles.
Autogroup International is a 100% Australian-owned business with its Head Office in Sri Lanka and with operations worldwide.
Our 2024 Factory Tour video on YouTube will provide a sense of our scale and ability and importantly
Autogroup International is unique as we are the only automotive facility worldwide able to complete a right-hand drive conversion, vehicle Armouring, and luxurious CEO-style interiors – all under one roof. Autogroup International provides a global 3-year warranty on the entire vehicle.
