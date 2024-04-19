Linda Simonsen Dare: ‘A fighting spirit’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Linda Simonsen Dare passed away March 15, 2024 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay at the young age of 52. She was born in Fortuna CA on August 2,1971, a twin and the youngest of 9 children. Linda was born with 2 club feet and osteopenia, endured multiple surgeries and much pain but she never let it slow her down. She was a fighter from birth. This fighting spirit served her well when in 1991 her husband Matthew was diagnosed with progressive kidney failure. They got caught in an insurance nightmare and as a result she got involved in fighting for health care reform which she believed needs to be a top priority for all of us. In 1994 Linda was invited along on Hillary Clinton’s Health Care Express campaign. She met with Donna Shalala, then Secretary of Health and Human Services, and informed her of their plight and many discrepancies in the health care system which Ms. Shalala was not aware of. Linda gave the opening speech for her in Baltimore, off the cuff, and in front of Federal Health Care workers. She received a standing ovation. It was her 23rd birthday.

Linda had an artist’s eye and could create beauty in many forms whether cooking a special meal, baking a delicious dessert, designing and decorating a home and garden, styling her hair, accessorizing an outfit with jewelry, drawing, watercolors, photography…the list goes on.

She loved spending time at the beach and river stacking rocks and kayaking.

Linda loved to travel and was fortunate to live with relatives in Norway when she was 15 and attend school there. She returned home after 6 months and could speak fluent Norwegian. She took a trip to Thailand and a trip to visit her twin Kathy in Australia. While a nanny to twins she traveled with the family when her employer had a job in Singapore. She was looking forward to many more trips in the travel trailer with Jim.

She loved babies and became a doula so she could help deliver them.

Linda was preceeded in death by father Helge Simonsen and infant brother David. She is survived by mother Tove Jensen Simonsen, children Jade Midnight and Ledger H River Dare and their father Matthew Dare, her life partner James Shelley and siblings Dora Costa, Erik Simonsen, Lisa Barrote, Karen Ellison, Jon Simonsen, Ann-Marie Kawelo, twin Kathy Houden and dozens of relatives in America, Norway, Denmark and Australia.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date.