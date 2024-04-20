Dr. Dan Sullivan & Mr. Saleem Musallam to Speak at The Michigan Association of Chiropractors Spring Convention
The M.A.C. Invites Attendees to Take A Deep Dive Into Spinal Decompression with Dr. Dan Sullivan and Mr. Saleem Musallam at our 2024 Spring Convention.
It's crucial that the global community becomes more aware of the benefits of chiropractic care. The wider availability of this profession would greatly benefit public health worldwide.”LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractic professionals from Michigan and surrounding regions are set to convene from April 26-28, 2024, for the Michigan Association of Chiropractors (MAC) Spring Convention and Exhibition in Grand Traverse, Michigan. The event promises a comprehensive educational experience with a diverse lineup of speakers discussing various topics from ethics to prenatal care. Highlighting the agenda, on April 27 at 2 PM, Dr. Dan Sullivan and Mr. Saleem Musallam will present a session on integrating chiropractic and medical practices through the use of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression technologies. Their presentation will delve into the evolution, current research, and future prospects of spinal decompression, while also equipping practitioners with the necessary tools to educate their patients throughout the treatment process.
Dr. Dan Sullivan is a distinguished chiropractor who has significantly impacted the field through both practice and mentorship. Operating one of the largest single-doctor clinics in the United States, he saw over 1,000 patients a week in his practice, showcasing the demand and trust he cultivated within his community. He continues to build results-oriented cash practices to change lives and contribute to a transformation in healthcare. His expertise not only lies in knowing how to deliver top-tier chiropractic care but also in shaping the next generation of chiropractors. Through extensive mentoring, Dr. Sullivan helps other professionals enhance their skills and expand their practices, demonstrating a profound commitment to the growth of the chiropractic profession.
Beyond his clinical and mentoring roles, Dr. Sullivan is also a respected author and entrepreneur. His influential book, The Trust Formula, dives deep into the concepts of building influence and income through effective communication. This work is not just a guide for chiropractors but for any professional looking to improve their impact and leadership skills. The principles he outlines are based on his own successful experiences and are applicable across various industries, offering valuable insights into creating and sustaining professional relationships. Dr. Sullivan’s holistic approach to chiropractic care and professional development makes him a pivotal figure in healthcare. His dedication to promoting non-surgical, drug-free treatments aligns with broader healthcare trends towards more sustainable and patient-friendly approaches. By emphasizing the importance of communication and trust in both his practice and in his writing, Dr. Sullivan not only advances his profession but also contributes to better healthcare outcomes. His work ensures that the chiropractic field is recognized as a vital part of integrative healthcare solutions, emphasizing its potential to benefit public health globally.
Mr. Saleem Musallam, a Johns Hopkins-educated healthcare systems engineer, is the CEO and founder of Excite Medical, a company that specializes in non-surgical spinal decompression. At the forefront of Excite Medical’s offerings is the DRX9000, a cutting-edge device renowned for its effectiveness in the non-surgical treatment of herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, and other disc pathologies.
A staunch advocate for the chiropractic profession, Mr. Musallam maintains a deep-seated commitment to supporting associations such as the Michigan Association of Chiropractors. When asked to comment on his upcoming speaking engagement, Mr. Musallam said, “It's always exciting to be involved in the chiropractic community, especially with the Michigan Association of Chiropractors; they are an extremely well-run organization that is just a joy to be around.” Highlighting the significance of non-surgical, drug-free treatments in healthcare, Mr. Musallam added, "It's crucial that the global community becomes more aware of the benefits of chiropractic care. The wider availability of this profession would greatly benefit public health worldwide." Mr. Musallam has spent 20 years in healthcare with a focus on non-surgical spinal decompression, and we look forward to having him share his experience with our attendees.
The conference, set against a Caribbean-themed backdrop in scenic Grand Traverse, will offer attendees 16 continuing education hours and an opportunity to learn from esteemed speakers, including Mr. Lashawn Merritt and Dr. Francis Murphy, among others. This event provides a perfect setting to enhance professional knowledge while enjoying a tropical retreat.
About The Michigan Association of Chiropractors:
The Michigan Association of Chiropractors (MAC) stands as a premier professional organization committed to advancing the chiropractic profession across Michigan and beyond. With a membership encompassing a diverse group of skilled chiropractors, the MAC is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of ethics and professionalism within the chiropractic community while advocating for the health and well-being of patients.
The association provides its members with extensive resources, including continuing education opportunities, up-to-date research, and legislative advocacy to ensure chiropractors are well-informed and equipped to meet the challenges of modern healthcare. Through these efforts, the MAC not only enhances the skills and knowledge of its members but also works to ensure that chiropractic care is recognized as a vital and effective treatment option within the broader healthcare system.
Furthermore, the MAC fosters a collaborative environment where professionals can share insights, best practices, and innovations. By organizing annual conferences, seminars, and networking events, the association strengthens the community of chiropractors, enhancing their ability to provide exceptional care. These gatherings serve as a vital platform for discussion on the latest trends and developments in chiropractic medicine, ultimately benefiting both practitioners and patients alike.
