Syphilis Is a Public Health Priority

Cross-posted from: HHS Blog

As a sexually transmitted infection (STI), syphilis is a public health threat in the United States, and it has reached a crisis level. Cases of syphilis in the U.S. have reached their highest levels since the 1950s, and, heartbreakingly, cases of syphilis among newborns have gone up more than tenfold over the past 10 years. So, this STI Awareness Week, I joined partners across the country to raise awareness of syphilis and congenital syphilis and what individuals, clinicians, and organizations can do to reduce it.

Syphilis is a serious infection. If untreated, it can damage the heart and brain and can cause blindness, deafness, and paralysis. When transmitted and not treated during pregnancy, it can cause miscarriage, lifelong medical issues, and even infant death. It is curable with antibiotics, and screening, early diagnosis, and treatment are essential to preventing complications and transmission.

Sadly, prevention and treatment services are not getting to all those who need them. For example, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, 9 in 10 cases of congenital syphilis could have been prevented with timely testing and adequate treatment during pregnancy in 2022. Testing and treatment gaps were present in the majority of cases across all races, ethnicities, and U.S. Census Bureau regions.

In response to this crisis, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) formed a multi-agency National Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Syndemic Task Force. The goal of the task force is to leverage federal resources to improve prevention and treatment of syphilis, while also reducing health inequities.

The task force has undertaken numerous actions, including raising awareness of this crisis, conducting briefings with external partners to identify and maximize collaboration opportunities, convening workshops to address disparities and focus on research strategies, and working with agencies to issue funding flexibility letters to grantees for syphilis care.

As we continue to implement these and other strategies, here are just some of the steps we can all take:

Please join me in raising awareness of syphilis and other STIs by sharing this information with your networks, this STI Awareness week and beyond.

Together, we can bend the syphilis curve and its associated complications. I look forward to reaching our goals for syphilis and other STIs together.