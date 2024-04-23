Ahipoki Restaurants Celebrate Eight Years with $8.88 Poke Bowl and Free Poke for a Year Sweepstakes
This special deal is our way of saying thank you and celebrating another year of bringing fresh, flavorful poke bowls to our communities.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in celebration of eight years in business, Ahipoki locations across Arizona and California will be serving up two-scoop poke bowls for $8.88, a savings of over five dollars. Ahipoki is also promoting a sweepstakes, “Free Poke for a Year” in which guests can find details and how to enter at https://www.ahipokibowl.com/sweepstakes8/. The sweepstakes is being offered from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, May 19, 2024.
With twenty-four locations and counting, Ahipoki has been the ‘go-to’ for quick-serve poke bowls since first taking the poke scene by storm in late 2015, opening the first location in Temple City, California followed by the second opening in Scottsdale, Arizona. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi-grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad, and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad, or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon, and other selections are also available at select locations.
"We're grateful for the continued support of our customers over the past eight years," says Hengky Huang, at Ahipoki. "This special deal is our way of saying thank you and celebrating another year of bringing fresh, flavorful poke bowls to our communities."
Ahipoki features a contemporary twist on traditional Hawaiian poke. Our signature poke bowls are a fusion of the freshest sushi-grade fish like salmon and ahi tuna blended with a vibrant mix of vegetable toppings and all tossed in our house-made sauces that create the perfect hand-crafted bowl. Every bite is a flavor-packed adventure celebrating a dish rich in history and bursting with modern-day flair.
