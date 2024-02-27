Ahipoki Rolls Out Two New Hawaiian Style Poke Scoops; Kicks it Off with a $10 Bowl Promotion in March
These two, new Hawaiian-style tuna poke scoops are the perfect addition to our pre-marinated poke lineup and in these challenging economic times, we’re happy to offer a great deal for only ten bucks!”MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning March 1, California-based Ahipoki is introducing two brand new marinated Hawaiian-style poke dishes to their robust lineup: Tuna Lava and Limu Tuna. To help introduce it to their fanbase, the restaurant group will be offering a special $10 two-scoop bowl promotion where guests can mix and match the two new dishes at all California and Arizona locations from March 1 through March 29, 2024.
The new Tuna Lava dish features diced ahi tuna, chopped daikon sprouts, and cilantro all marinated in a new Lava Sauce, bringing a subtle heat that builds on itself while not overpowering the taste of the fish. Limu Tuna combines marinated ahi tuna, red and green onions, and chopped kelp noodles highlighting a sweet umami flavor that is unique and memorable.
With twenty-four locations and counting, Ahipoki has been the ‘go-to’ for quick-serve poke bowls since first taking the poke scene by storm in late 2015, opening the first location in Tempe City, California followed by the second opening in Scottsdale, Arizona. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi-grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad, and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad, or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon, and other selections are also available at select locations.
“These two, new Hawaiian-style tuna poke scoops are the perfect addition to our pre-marinated poke lineup and in these challenging economic times, we’re happy to offer such a great deal for only ten bucks!” said Managing Partner, Jason Jantzen.
Fans can stay up-to-date by visiting our social media platforms on Instagram at @ahipoki and Facebook at /Ahipoki. For more information on all restaurant locations, visit https://www.ahipokibowl.com/locations/.
About Ahipoki:
Ahipoki features a contemporary twist on traditional Hawaiian poke. Our signature poke bowls are a fusion of the freshest sushi-grade fish like salmon and ahi tuna blended with a vibrant mix of vegetable toppings and all tossed in our house-made sauces that create the perfect hand-crafted bowl. Every bite is a flavor-packed adventure celebrating a dish rich in history and bursting with modern-day flair.
