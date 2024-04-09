Ahipoki Partners with Childhelp to Raise Funds During National Child Abuse Prevention Month
We are honored to partner with Childhelp, an organization doing critical work to protect children and prevent abuse. Our goal is to raise money and bring more awareness to our communities.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, Ahipoki is proud to partner with Childhelp, a leading national organization dedicated to eradicating child abuse and neglect. Customers can donate at any Ahipoki restaurant location across Arizona and California or when placing an online order through April 30, 2024.
“In the U.S., we lose five children every day to child abuse,” Childhelp Chief of Staff Michael Medoro said. “Childhelp is determined to save these children through our prevention, intervention and treatment programs, and are grateful to generous partners like Ahipoki who share our mission and step up to help in big ways.”
Childhelp operates several local programs in Arizona and California, as well as the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD) and the national abuse prevention curriculum, Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe.
All donations collected at Ahipoki locations will go directly to support Childhelp’s vital programs that provide services to children and families in need.
About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 12 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp and twitter.com/childhelp.
For more information on all restaurant locations, visit https://www.ahipokibowl.com/locations/.
About Ahipoki: Ahipoki features a contemporary twist on traditional Hawaiian poke. Our signature poke bowls are a fusion of the freshest sushi-grade fish like salmon and ahi tuna blended with a vibrant mix of vegetable toppings and all tossed in our house-made sauces that create the perfect hand-crafted bowl. Every bite is a flavor-packed adventure celebrating a dish rich in history and bursting with modern-day flair.
