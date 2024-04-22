Local Lane County Business is Restoring Land & Building Community in Eugene
Mountain Rose Herbs Employees Are Getting Their Hands Dirty this Earth Day, 2024EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year for Earth Day, local Eugene business, Mountain Rose Herbs, is hosting a massive cleanup project for an estimated 50 members of its staff. The company, known for its sustainability commitment, is working with Friends of Trees to coordinate this large-scale event. Staff of the company are paid up to 24 hours a year to volunteer and the company organizes events like this to bring the many hands that organizations like Friends of Trees rely on for projects at this scale. Mountain Rose Herbs staff are also benefiting by learning more about the local ecology and connecting with other members of the community.
During this event, the volunteers will prepare a 5-acre lot owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) for a carbon-offsetting tree and native species planting that Mountain Rose Herbs staff will take part in this coming fall. The work will include removing invasive species, preparing the soil, and managing previous plantings done on the property.
Mountain Rose Herbs is committed to strengthening its relationships with local nonprofits throughout the month of April and beyond through its collaboration with Earth Day Oregon. This nonprofit organization is a coalition of nonprofits and businesses dedicated to protecting the environment and it is through their work that events like this take place.
