Local Lane County Business is Restoring Land & Building Community in Eugene

Mountain Rose Herbs Employees Are Getting Their Hands Dirty this Earth Day, 2024

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year for Earth Day, local Eugene business, Mountain Rose Herbs, is hosting a massive cleanup project for an estimated 50 members of its staff. The company, known for its sustainability commitment, is working with Friends of Trees to coordinate this large-scale event. Staff of the company are paid up to 24 hours a year to volunteer and the company organizes events like this to bring the many hands that organizations like Friends of Trees rely on for projects at this scale. Mountain Rose Herbs staff are also benefiting by learning more about the local ecology and connecting with other members of the community.

During this event, the volunteers will prepare a 5-acre lot owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) for a carbon-offsetting tree and native species planting that Mountain Rose Herbs staff will take part in this coming fall. The work will include removing invasive species, preparing the soil, and managing previous plantings done on the property.

Mountain Rose Herbs is committed to strengthening its relationships with local nonprofits throughout the month of April and beyond through its collaboration with Earth Day Oregon. This nonprofit organization is a coalition of nonprofits and businesses dedicated to protecting the environment and it is through their work that events like this take place.

Jessicka Nebesni
Mountain Rose Herbs
+1 541-741-7307
Jessicka@mountainroseherbs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Local Lane County Business is Restoring Land & Building Community in Eugene

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jessicka Nebesni
Mountain Rose Herbs
+1 541-741-7307 Jessicka@mountainroseherbs.com
Company/Organization
Mountain Rose Herbs
P.O. 50220
Eugene, Oregon, 97405
United States
+1 5417417307
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do.

http://www.mountainroseherbs.com

More From This Author
Local Lane County Business is Restoring Land & Building Community in Eugene
Industry-Leading Wellness Brand Announces Release of New Book, The Mountain Rose Herbs Book of Natural Body Care
National Wellness Company Offers Free Seeds for At-Risk Plants
View All Stories From This Author