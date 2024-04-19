FDLE announces the passing of K-9 Maple

For Immediate Release

April 18, 2024



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – FDLE’s first Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine, Maple, passed away following a battle with cancer.



Maple began her work in 2019 assigned to FDLE’s Pensacola Region. At the time, she was one of three ESD canines statewide and the only ESD canine in Florida’s Panhandle. Earlier this year, Maple and her handler, Special Agent Supervisor Stephanie Cassidy, transferred to FDLE Jacksonville.

During her career, she was deployed 100 times helping collect around 200 pieces of evidence.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Maple loved her work and her FDLE family. During her career she visited thousands of school children, helped raise money for local charities and was the highlight at FDLE and community events.”

FDLE Deputy Commissioner Matt Walsh said, “Maple served with the highest standards, sniffing out electronics while providing love and support to everyone. Rest easy Maple, you are a pioneer for FDLE. All ESD dogs owe you a debt of gratitude for being the first.”

FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said, “When Maple came to PROC, I thought she’d have a positive impact on the law enforcement community and the office overall. But I had NO IDEA how much impact she would have with all of our members and beyond. She has fan clubs everywhere she goes. I believe Maple has had more of a positive impact on morale than any single action by her human friends.”

FDLE Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Mike Williams said, “Maple did amazing work in the field and lit up every room she entered at JROC. It was obvious to everyone that she loved what she did. She is loved by her JROC family and will be missed.”

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Public Information office

(850) 410-7001

