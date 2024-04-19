Friday, April 19

Most Seattle-area renters report big rent hikes in the past 12 months

Rents in the Seattle area, and much of the nation, rose sharply during the early years of the pandemic. Since 2023, though, the rental market has softened, giving some relief to local renters — at least that’s what most industry reports say. But after looking at some new survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau, I’m not sure Seattle-area renters would agree with those reports. According to the survey, a clear majority of renters in the Seattle area say their rents have increased in the past year. And for most, the increase was not an insignificant amount. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

WA Supreme Court Commissioner hears arguments for, against stay on high-capacity magazine ban

Washington state’s ban on the sale of “high-capacity” magazines will remain for now while state Supreme Court Commissioner Michael E. Johnston decides whether to keep the ban in place as a ruling on its constitutionality makes its way through the court system. The stay was filed April 8 by the Attorney General’s Office after Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor ruled the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines unconstitutional in a lawsuit between Washington State and Gators Customs Guns, a firearms dealer in Kelso. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Steve Bloom)

Summer grocery program to feed WA kids launching soon

When summer nears, hundreds of thousands of kids in Washington can face three months without free meals provided by their schools. But starting this summer, a new federal program will help lower-income families who rely on free school breakfasts and lunches. The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program for Children is similar to a program that helped feed families during the pandemic. With a push from Murray, a permanent version of the program was approved federally in 2022 and is set to launch in Washington this summer, thanks to some new funding from the state Legislature. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Justin Sullivan)

