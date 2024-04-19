New Opinions: April 19

Cichos, et al. v. Dakota Eye Institute, P.C., et al.

Docket No.: 20230212

Filing Date: 4/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Malpractice

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: Case Highlight: Rule 54(b), N.D.R.Civ.P., preserves our long-standing policy against piecemeal appeals. When this Court considers the merits in a case involving a N.D.R.Civ.P. 54(b) certification, it does so because the resolution of the issue on appeal will always need to be resolved and is separate from the issue left to be adjudicated.

To establish a prima facie case of professional negligence, a plaintiff must produce expert evidence establishing the applicable standard of care, violation of that standard, and a causal relationship between the violation and the harm complained of. To warrant a finding that a person's conduct is the proximate cause of an injury, the injury must be the natural and probable result of the conduct and must have been foreseen or reasonably anticipated by that person as a probable result of the conduct. Mere speculation is not enough.

Schmidt v. Hess Corp., et al.

Docket No.: 20230272

Filing Date: 4/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Personal Injury

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: Case Highlight: To prove negligence, a plaintiff must establish the existence of a duty, breach of that duty, and an injury proximately caused by the breach of duty.

The employer of an independent contractor who retains control of part of the work owes a duty of care to the independ ent contractor' s employees to exercise the retained control with reasonable

care.

A property owner who hires an independent contractor may be held liable to the independent contractor and its employees for injuries resulting from hazards at the workplace when the property

owner retains control over the work.

State v. Fuglesten

Docket No.: 20230299

Filing Date: 4/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - DUI/DUS/APC

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment entered after a conditional plea is reversed and remanded to allow for withdrawal of the guilty plea because law enforcement illegally entered the home without exigent circumstances. If a misdemeanant is fleeing law enforcement, then exigent circumstances are required to permit law enforcement to enter the misdemeanant's home.

Rennie v. State

Docket No.: 20230303

Filing Date: 4/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: Case Highlight: A district court order denying a petition for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Garaas, et al. v. Continental Resources, et al.

Docket No.: 20230306

Filing Date: 4/19/2024

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Contracts

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: We will not consider an appeal in a multi-claim lawsuit where the district court order disposes of fewer than all the claims against all the parties unless the court has determined that a certification under N.D.R.Civ.P. 54(b) is appropriate.