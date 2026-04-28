Ethics Commission to Host Educational Webinar

Looking to learn more about the Ethics Commission’s complaint process? The ND Ethics Commission has an upcoming educational opportunity for anyone wanting to learn more.

Event information:

Name: Dakota Dilemmas: Navigating the Complaint Process (Extended Cut)

Date: May 5, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT

Details: In 2025, the North Dakota Legislative Assembly amended the statutory process for complaints filed with the Ethics Commission. The changes introduced additional steps, renamed terminology, and revised confidentiality constraints for respondents. This presentation will walk through those changes and explain how the Ethics Commission has updated its rules to bring greater clarity, consistency, and workability to the complaint process.

This webinar has been approved for 1.0 ND CLE credit (general or ethics).

Register HERE or visit the Ethics Commission’s website (ethicscommission.nd.gov) to sign-up.