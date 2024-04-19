RE: Lane Closure Vt Route 5 Irasburg

Roadway has been reopened for travel in both lanes. Drive safe.

Vt Route 5 in the area of 2265 in Irasburg will be reduced to one lane due to a traffic accident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.