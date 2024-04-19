Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,384 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Three Suspects in Northwest Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce the arrests of three suspects involved in a robbery.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 9:48 p.m., the victim was in the 1300 block of Fort Stevens Drive, Northwest, when they were approached by several suspects. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property then fled the scene.

Officers canvased the area and located three suspects. After a brief foot pursuit, 19-year-old Jionne Beckhem, of Arlington, Virginia, a 17-year-old male of Northwest, D.C., and a 16-year-old male of Northeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058400

You just read:

MPD Arrests Three Suspects in Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more