MPD Arrests Three Suspects in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce the arrests of three suspects involved in a robbery.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 9:48 p.m., the victim was in the 1300 block of Fort Stevens Drive, Northwest, when they were approached by several suspects. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property then fled the scene.

Officers canvased the area and located three suspects. After a brief foot pursuit, 19-year-old Jionne Beckhem, of Arlington, Virginia, a 17-year-old male of Northwest, D.C., and a 16-year-old male of Northeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058400