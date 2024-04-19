Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Firing Handgun During Argument

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced a man has been arrested for shooting at a man in Southeast.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 11:35 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2000 block of Wahler Court, Southeast. The suspect brandished a gun and fired at the victim. The victim did not report any injuries to MPD. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

52-year-old Theodore Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives' investigation revealed this offense was the result of a dispute between the victim and suspect who knew each other.

CCN: 24058082

