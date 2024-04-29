CA Student Aid Commission and California’s Public Higher Education Segments Collaborate to Ease Access to Financial Aid
California Dream Act Applications will open to first-time financial aid applicants from mixed-status families to meet financial aid deadlines for Fall 2024
Making sure all students can access the financial aid they are entitled to is at the heart of what we do...”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Student Aid Commission (CSAC), together with the University of California (UC), the California State University (CSU), the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office (CCCCO) announced an alternative financial aid application option for California students from mixed-status households for those that have been unable to successfully complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA). Mixed-status families include a student who is a U.S. citizen with one or more parents without a Social Security Number (SSN). This announcement offers first-time mixed-status students who have struggled to complete their FAFSA an alternative avenue to apply for state and educational institution financial aid for those that have been unable to complete the FAFSA.
— Marlene L. Garcia, Executive Director of California Student Aid Commission
In recent weeks, the U.S Department of Education has made progress to ensure that the new online FAFSA form is more streamlined for prospective college students who are eligible for federal financial aid. However, students from mixed-status families have faced logistical challenges with the new FAFSA application. We encourage students to attempt to complete FASFA first, to ensure that federal aid can be received. Prospective college students still unable to complete the FASFA, will now be able to complete a California Dream Act Application (CADAA) as a short-term measure until they are able to access and complete a FAFSA to receive the federal financial aid available to them. This joint effort to open the CADAA as an alternative pathway for first-time student aid applicants from mixed-status households reflects a shared commitment to making higher education more affordable and accessible for Californians from all backgrounds.
Completing the FAFSA remains the best way for students to maximize their financial aid. As the state of California continues to find additional opportunities to support students and families navigating the FAFSA’s logistical challenges, mixed-status students must still complete the FAFSA to access their federal financial aid awards, including Pell Grants, Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant, Federal WorkStudy, and subsidized federal student loans. The CADAA will only allow students to apply for state and educational institution financial aid.
Students from mixed-status families navigate complex challenges in pursuit of higher education. Many are first-generation college students for whom financial planning and support are essential. Financial aid professionals, advisors and outreach staff from CSAC, UC, CSU, and the community colleges are working to help students and families navigate the process in the coming months.
This announcement builds on Governor Newsom’s signing of Assembly Bill 1887, which extends the California priority deadline for state financial aid by a month to May 2. Opening the CADAA will allow students from mixed-status families to meet the new May 2 deadline, while bringing much-needed certainty and clarity to the college decision making process.
More information on the California Dream Act and how students from mixed-status families can apply for state financial aid beginning on Tuesday, April 9 is available at www.csac.ca.gov/cadaa-msf. Students and families can receive help filling out the FAFSA or CADAA at free in-person Cash for College Workshops, found here https://cash4college.csac.ca.gov/ or Statewide Cash for College Webinars, found here https://www.csac.ca.gov/post/cash-college-workshop-registration, including at events focused on serving mixed-status families.
Read the entirety of this press release at: https://www.csac.ca.gov/sites/main/files/file-attachments/0pening_cadaa_to_msf_press_release.pdf
