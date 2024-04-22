The Nation’s Top Matchmaking Firm Joins With Menswear Subscription Service To Help Men Improve Their Dating Game.
Navigating the modern dating scene can be an overwhelming experience for many singles. Even as the dating landscape changes, the question of what to wear on a first date remains an ever-present source of stress. Studies have shown that what one wears can improve their outlook and enhance performance, and this is especially true when it comes to dating. Wearing the right clothes can help you feel comfortable and confident, making it easier to be your authentic self.
In support of this, Selective Search, the nation’s leading matchmaking firm, is proud to announce its new partnership with Taelor, an Ai-powered menswear rental subscription service. Combining Selective Search’s decades of matchmaking excellence with Taelor’s groundbreaking styling services, the brands aim to help singles put their most confident foot forward when entering or reentering the dating scene. Beginning April 3rd, Selective Search members will be granted access to an exclusive deal from Taelor, which includes access to the brand's standard menswear rental subscription plan, as well as a special live styling program for daters and a 20-minute consultation call with a personal styling expert.
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce this partnership with Taelor,” says Barbie Adler, founder and president of Selective Search. “At Selective Search, we pride ourselves on providing a curated and personalized experience that helps each client find the perfect match for them while also providing ongoing support throughout their dating journey. Taelor shares many of our values and our commitment to excellence, and we believe that this partnership will help elevate the client experience even higher.”
A former executive search professional, Adler is known for employing Fortune 500 executive recruitment techniques to create the company’s patented Meet Your Future process, which has earned it an 87% success rate. The Meet Your Future process is designed to guide singles through every step of their matchmaking journey, beginning with an in-depth intake interview to get to know their values, goals, and relationship history, and exploring over 225 key personal, professional, and social indicators desired in a partner to help focus the search. A dedicated team of matchmakers then screens every potential candidate, only presenting “must-meet” individuals with high compatibility. After the first date, both parties independently consult their matchmaker to go over the events of the date, share their impressions, and plan for the future.
Taelor–rated as the Best Men’s Subscription Box in the U.S.--gives singles access to top-tier styling services and outfits from over 300 renowned brands, starting at only $79 dollars per month. Combining the insights of a team of professional stylists with the power of artificial intelligence, Taelor curates the ideal outfit to help each client look and feel their best. The clothing arrives clean and ready-to-wear, and clients are able to purchase any items they love and return any others before receiving a new shipment. Members also gain access to 1-on-1 consultations with Taelor’s styling team to learn how to mix and match the items with their own clothes and determine what to wear for each date.
“We outsource everything from our finances to our fitness to the experts—why not do the same with our love lives?” says Adler. “Working with a dating expert helps increase both the efficiency and the effectiveness of dating, increasing your chances of success without requiring excess time and energy. Adding a professional stylist to the mix can massively increase your confidence, allowing you to truly feel like your best self as you meet that special someone.”
As part of the partnership, Taelor will be offering a $25 discount on clothing rentals with the code “windates”. In addition to paid memberships, anyone can join Selective Search’s matching candidate portal for free at selectivesearch.com.
About Selective Search
Selective Search is a premier luxury matchmaking firm with the largest candidate pool (over 250,000 singles) and the highest success rate (87%) in the industry. Selective Search combines a personalized interview process with a review of over 225 key indicators to ensure that users find the right match from day one. Boasting an accomplished team of expert matchmakers, the firm offers private, personalized, efficient services to help singles succeed in love.
About Taelor
Taelor, an award-winning menswear clothing rental subscription service, is on a mission to help individuals reach their goals in a sustainable manner. Taelor simplifies daily life by providing a professional styling service, ensuring our clients look and feel their best effortlessly. Moreover, our rental model promotes sustainability by significantly extending the lifespan of garments, making a positive impact on the environment. Taelor was recognized by Business Journal as one of the Top 15 Startups to Watch in the Bay Area.
