April 19 - Two Congressional Candidates Do Not Qualify for State Primary Ballot
News Release
Denver, April 17, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that two candidates for United States House of Representatives in District 3 and 4, have not submitted the required number of valid signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for United States House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S.
Joe Granado, Republican candidate for District 3, submitted 1,069 valid signatures, failing to meet the signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,927
Number of entries rejected: 858
Number of entries accepted: 1,069
Number of valid signatures required: 1,500
Floyd Trujillo, Republican candidate for District 4, submitted 1,084 valid signatures, failing to meet the signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 2,363
Number of entries rejected: 1,279
Number of entries accepted: 1,084
Number of valid signatures required: 1,500
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.