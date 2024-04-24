Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,705 in the last 365 days.

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Elkins Park, PA-based Cornerstone Insurance Services

Union Bay Acquisition Logo

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Elkins Park, PA-based Cornerstone Insurance Services

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, PA, has acquired Cornerstone Insurance Services of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed.

Fred Milbert, Partner of Cornerstone Insurance Services, stated, “We are excited to bring Cornerstone Insurance Services to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”

“We are pleased to welcome Cornerstone Insurance Services,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Fred Milbert, Steve Brennan, and the whole team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”

About Union Bay Acquisition

Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.

Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
+1 917-887-2490
email us here

You just read:

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Elkins Park, PA-based Cornerstone Insurance Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more