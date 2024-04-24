Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Elkins Park, PA-based Cornerstone Insurance Services
Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Elkins Park, PA-based Cornerstone Insurance ServicesLANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, PA, has acquired Cornerstone Insurance Services of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed.
Fred Milbert, Partner of Cornerstone Insurance Services, stated, “We are excited to bring Cornerstone Insurance Services to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
“We are pleased to welcome Cornerstone Insurance Services,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Fred Milbert, Steve Brennan, and the whole team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”
About Union Bay Acquisition
Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.
