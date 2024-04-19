United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Announces 2024 International Distance Learning Award Winners

USDLA Awards logo Winners of 2023 USDLA Awards

USDLA, the leader in distance and digital learning education, will honor the 2024 International Distance Learning Awardees at the National Conference 6/19/24

Our UDSLA 2024 award winners span most of the USDLA constituencies. Submissions this year were all excellent and I look forward to presenting the awards at our luncheon this year on June 19th”” — Wendy Pate, Board of Directors Awards Committee Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, USDLA recognizes innovators and leaders within the distance/digital learning industry as part of our International Award program. These highly coveted awards are presented annually to organizations and individuals who compete across several categories of excellence. The USDLA International Distance Learning Awards are created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight those distance learning instructors, programs, and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary achievements through the use of online learning techniques, innovation, and video delivery technologies globally.

All awards are presented at our annual national conference. For more than 3 decades, this event has been an opportunity to mingle, discuss technology and learn from an audience broader than our own. Attendees and award winners look forward to the live in-person interactions and historical conference feedback has always focused on those personal relationships made with one another. For our 37th anniversary will be focusing on tracks that are in high demand as we continue to navigate both remote and in-person learning strategies.

“Every year, the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) presents awards in five categories.” says Chuck Sengstock, President of USDLA. “This international awards program recognizes the best of the best in distance learning. The USDLA is proud of this year's winners and pleased to recognize their accomplishments”.

Annual award winners are recognized by the Association at the USDLA National Conference Awards luncheon and presented a physical award. To learn more about the 2024 National Conference, June 17-20, in St. Louis, MO please visit us at https://usdla.org/2024-national-conference/.

This year, the following institutions were chosen by the review committee to receive awards in their respective categories:

Leadership category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Dr. Don Olcott, HJ & Associates/University of South Africa

- Silver: Michelle Jungbauer, Environmental Barrier, Western Governors University

K-12

-Gold: Peter J. Noonan, Leading with Love: Pandemic Performance & Minimizing Learning Loss in the Pre-K-12, Falls Church City Public Schools

Government

-Gold: James P. Woolsey, President, Defense Acquisition University (DAU), The New DAU: A Customer-driven Learning Platform

Research Category

Higher Ed

- Gold: CIN EdTech Student Survey, WGU Labs

- Silver: Nurturing Cognitive Dexterity in Generative AI Learning Spaces - An Empirical Comparison of Human vs ChatGPT Responses, Dr. Rebecca Blankenship, Florida A&M's College of Education

- Bonze: Shelly Wyatt, University of Central Florida

Rising Star Category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Rebecca McNutly, University of Central Florida

Teaching/Learning Category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Paula Bramante, Cambridge College / Bay Path University

- Silver: Alexia Cormier Pollock, Dr. Claudia Arcolin, Dr. Lorenzo Brancaleon, Academic Innovation Division, The University of Texas at San Antonio

- Bonze: Jamie Lathan, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

Not for Profit

- Gold: Allyson Mitchell & Tami Moehring, Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration

Corporate

- Gold: Rachel Bolton, Lucy Duncan, Lynnda West, WESCO Distribution Inc.

Trendsetter category

Higher Ed

- Gold: Education Technology, Savannah College of Art and Design

- Silver: Right-sizing the Four-Year Baccalaureate, Western Governors University

- Bronze: Digital Accessibility Coalition, Darren Denham, Assistant Director of Digital Accessibility, Tracy Fairless, Director of eLearning, Center for eLearning & Connected Environments, University of Central Oklahoma

Not for Profit

- Gold: Tiffany Morgan, Iowa Science Phenomena, Iowa PBS

Government

-Gold: Dr. Marina Theodotou and Brenda Sedlacek, DAU's Extraordinary Web Events Series, Defense Acquisition University (DAU)

USDLA Eagle Award

-Cheryl Dowd, State Authorization Network (SANS)

The United States Distance Learning Association was founded in 1987 and based on the premise of creating a powerful alliance to meet the burgeoning education and training needs of learning communities via new concepts of the fusion of communication technologies with learning in broad multidiscipline applications. We were the first nonprofit distance learning association in the United States to support distance learning research, development, and praxis across the complete arena of education, training, and communications. The learning communities that the USDLA addresses are: pre-K/12, higher education, continuing education, corporate training, military and government training, home schooling, and telehealth. Our mission is to support the development and application of digital and distance learning by focusing on legislation impacting the community and constituencies.