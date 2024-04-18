Submit Release
Participation of the Heads of state of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the "Eternal Friendship" cultural program of artists of the two countries in Kokhi Borbad

TAJIKISTAN, April 18 - On April 18, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Tajikistan, a cultural program of artists of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan titled "Eternal Friendship" was held in the magnificent hall of Kokhi Borbad.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, attended the cultural event.

The venue of the cultural event - hall of Kokhi Borbad complex with the presence of the Heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a festive atmosphere thanks to the sincerity and meeting of the friendly peoples of the two neighboring countries.

The cultural program of artists of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan titled "Eternal Friendship" is an excellent example of cultural cooperation, the continuation of the good tradition of friendship, brotherhood, coexistence and an important factor in the development and expansion of multifaceted relations for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The fascinating concert "Eternal Friendship" with a colorful and rich program of cultural and artistic figures of the two countries, which celebrates the friendship of the peoples of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, was joyful and memorable.

