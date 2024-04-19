Visit to the exhibition of products of industrial enterprises of the Republic of Uzbekistan at the EXPO center of the city of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, April 19 - On April 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited the exhibition of goods and products of the Republic of Uzbekistan at the EXPO center in Dushanbe.

At the National Exhibition of Uzbekistan's industrial products in Tajikistan, 200 manufacturing and trading companies exhibited 1,500 samples of automotive products, chemicals, light industry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, as well as construction materials, perfumes, household items, 60 types of machinery, printing products and electronic household appliances.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, got acquainted with samples of goods and products and the production capacity of enterprises of the neighboring country at the exhibition.

The heads of state gave instructions and orders to their governments to establish joint industrial enterprises, import and export products to each other's countries, and to increase the volume of trade between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The holding of the exhibition of goods and products was considered an important factor in finding new partners and expanding business and economic relations.

Expansion of bilateral commercial and economic cooperation is considered a priority direction of Tajikistan-Uzbekistan relations. This is the basis for strengthening the cooperation between businessmen and entrepreneurs.

The strong will and wise actions of the Heads of state of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan lay a real foundation to strengthening of the roots of friendship and brotherhood for the expansion of bilateral relations, economic and trade cooperation, enhancement of the friendly relations of the Tajik and Uzbek peoples, increasing of the flow of goods, effective use of the resources of both countries, and overall improving the level and quality of decent life.

In the framework of the expansion of cooperation, 400 joint industrial enterprises of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are now operating effectively. Businessmen and investors of the two countries are expanding trade cooperation step by step using existing resources and opportunities.