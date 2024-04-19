Governor General to Make First Official Visit to Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2024

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon will visit Saskatchewan on April 22, 2024.

"Saskatchewan is honoured to welcome Her Excellency to our province for her first official visit," Premier Scott Moe said. "Her Excellency demonstrates a deep commitment to promoting unity and understanding among all Canadians, a sentiment which echoes our provincial motto 'From Many Peoples Strength.' I join with all of Saskatchewan in wishing Her Excellency a wonderful visit to our province."

Her Excellency will be arriving at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 11:30 a.m. on April 22, 2024, where she will be greeted by the Lieutenant Governor, the Premier, and other dignitaries and will inspect an Honour Guard of troops from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "Depot" Division.

The public and members of the media are invited to join in welcoming Her Excellency to Saskatchewan at the Legislative Building. Those wishing to attend are asked to be in place outside of the building by 11:15 a.m.

