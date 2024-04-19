Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,431 in the last 365 days.

Governor General to Make First Official Visit to Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2024

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon will visit Saskatchewan on April 22, 2024. 

"Saskatchewan is honoured to welcome Her Excellency to our province for her first official visit," Premier Scott Moe said. "Her Excellency demonstrates a deep commitment to promoting unity and understanding among all Canadians, a sentiment which echoes our provincial motto 'From Many Peoples Strength.' I join with all of Saskatchewan in wishing Her Excellency a wonderful visit to our province." 

Her Excellency will be arriving at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 11:30 a.m. on April 22, 2024, where she will be greeted by the Lieutenant Governor, the Premier, and other dignitaries and will inspect an Honour Guard of troops from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "Depot" Division. 

The public and members of the media are invited to join in welcoming Her Excellency to Saskatchewan at the Legislative Building. Those wishing to attend are asked to be in place outside of the building by 11:15 a.m.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Shanks
Regina
Phone: 306-787-5155
Email: jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca

Julie Leggott
Executive Council and Office of the Premier
Regina
Phone: 306-787-9619
Email: julie.leggott@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Governor General to Make First Official Visit to Saskatchewan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more