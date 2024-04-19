Texas Leads Nation In Annual Job Creation

TEXAS, April 19 - April 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas again leading the nation in annual job creation following the release of March employment numbers showing Texas gained the most jobs over the last 12 months. Through March, Texas has added more than 2.3 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.

“The most dynamic economy in the nation is built by Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud that Texas again leads all states in annual job creation. This continued momentum is a testament to the strength of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, our welcoming business climate, and the strategic investments we continue to make in education, workforce development, and critical infrastructure. These are the Texas advantages that help us attract and retain job-creating businesses that are growing in diverse industries across every region of our great state. Texas truly is the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

Texas also again surpassed all previous historic highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force. March employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,189,900.

Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,590,800.

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 14,115,700 after adding 19,100 non-farm jobs in March.

Texas added 270,700 jobs from March 2023 to March 2024, the most in the nation.

March marked job growth in Texas for 45 of the last 47 months.

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott celebrated the Texas economy again growing faster than the nation as a whole. Real gross domestic product (GDP) for Texas grew at an annual rate of 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023, well ahead of the nation as a whole for the sixth quarter in a row.