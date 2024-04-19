Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,463 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game to host open house in Jerome on draft elk management plan

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its draft Idaho Elk Management Plan 2024-2030. The plan will provide guidance for department staff to implement management actions that will aid in managing elk populations and guide harvest recommendations.

An open house to accept public comments will be hosted by regional wildlife staff at the Magic Valley Regional office in Jerome on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. The office is located at 324 S 417 E in Jerome.

Public comments can also be submitted online, and will be accepted until May 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT.

The final draft of the plan will be presented to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission for their consideration at their July 2024 meeting.

For more information contact the Magic Valley regional office at (208) 324-4359.

You just read:

Fish and Game to host open house in Jerome on draft elk management plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more