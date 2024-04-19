Fish and Game to host open house in Jerome on draft elk management plan

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its draft Idaho Elk Management Plan 2024-2030. The plan will provide guidance for department staff to implement management actions that will aid in managing elk populations and guide harvest recommendations.

An open house to accept public comments will be hosted by regional wildlife staff at the Magic Valley Regional office in Jerome on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. The office is located at 324 S 417 E in Jerome.

Public comments can also be submitted online, and will be accepted until May 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT.

The final draft of the plan will be presented to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission for their consideration at their July 2024 meeting.

For more information contact the Magic Valley regional office at (208) 324-4359.