Attorney General Bird Statement on EPA Granting Request for E15 Sales in Summer 2024
DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response to the EPA issuing an emergency waiver to permit E-15 gasoline sales during summer 2024:
“I am glad that Biden finally made the right call in granting an emergency waiver for E-15 to be sold this summer. I wish I did not need to sue Biden to get him to quit dragging his feet on E-15, but I am happy that Iowans will now have access to the cleaner, cheaper energy they deserve. This is a huge victory for farmers and ethanol producers across the state, and it cuts costs at the gas pump for Iowa families at a time many of them need it most.
Thank you to Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig for their partnership to make it all happen.”
