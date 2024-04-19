First Annual Celebration of Roma Culture and Awareness Event in Brooklyn, NY

"Join us in Brooklyn on April 22nd for a vibrant celebration of Roma culture & awareness with dance, speakers, food, and more! #RomaCultureNYC"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rom Sam Yehk is proud to announce the inaugural celebration of Roma culture and awareness, set to take place on April 22nd, 2024. Hosted at Irina's Dance Academy in the vibrant borough of Brooklyn, this event promises an evening of cultural richness, education, and celebration.The event will be graced by the esteemed presence of Michael Cirumau, Romani ambassador to the United Nations. Michael's passion for Roma culture and dedication to his community is palpable. As an official translator for the courts and a mortgage broker, Michael has played a pivotal role in empowering hundreds of Romani families to achieve the dream of homeownership.Attendees can expect an array of captivating experiences, including traditional dance displays, enlightening Romani guest speakers, and the savory flavors of home-cooked Romani food. Through these immersive encounters, guests will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Roma culture and celebrate its enduring spirit."I am thrilled to be part of this momentous occasion celebrating Roma culture and raising awareness," said Michael Cirumau. "It's an opportunity to showcase the richness of our heritage and the contributions of the Romani community to the fabric of society. I invite everyone to join us in this celebration of diversity, unity, and resilience."The event will kick off at 7:30pm at Irina's Dance Academy, located at 7219 Quintin Road, Brooklyn, NY, 11229. Admission is free. A raffle will be conducted with proceeds going to the Non Profit Rom Sam Yehk charity. The aim of Rom Sam Yehk is to raise awareness of Romani (sometimes called Gypsies) history, culture, and arts through imaginative programming and educational resources.All are welcome to attend this enriching cultural experience. Don’t miss this landmark event that promises to be a celebration of Roma culture like no other. For more information, please contact us.

Michael Ciruraru talks about why he created ROMA CULTURE AND AWARENESS GALA