Flags to Half-Staff for Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags to half-staff for fallen Syracuse law enforcement officers. Flags will be lowered from sunrise Saturday, April 20 to sunset Monday, April 22 for Onondaga Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen, who were killed in the line of duty last Sunday evening.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe and it is a tragedy when they are taken from us too soon while in the line of duty,” Governor Hochul said. “Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen were two of our best and my thoughts are with their loved ones as we grieve with them.”

Lieutenant Michael Hoosock was a public servant for Onondaga County for more than 20 years, and he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Moyers Corner Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife, three children and countless other loved ones.

Officer Michael Jensen joined the Syracuse Police Department in February 2022 and earned its Officer of the Month award in December 2023. He leaves behind his parents and siblings among other loved ones.

Funeral services for Officer Jensen will take place on Saturday, April 20. Services for Lieutenant Hoosock will take place on Monday, April 22.