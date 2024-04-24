ProAct Safety CEO to Lead Professional Development Workshop and Technical Session at NSC Spring Congress
Shawn Galloway will present at the 2024 National Safety Council event in May at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead two sessions at the NSC Spring Congress. The conference will take place on May 14-16 near Chicago O’Hare airport.
10 New Trends That Keep Me Up at Night (16 May 10:15am-11am)
Workplaces have changed since 2020, making previous safety strategies obsolete. We must change our approach to meet these new realities; otherwise, we can expect broader organizational challenges in the days ahead. Ten new trends are significantly impacting overall performance and culture in most industries – and a new strategy is needed. When we’re surprised by undesirable results, we’re often either blind to the indicators or aren’t giving them the attention they deserve. Undesirable safety performance is often a symptom of larger issues in the broader workplace and organizational culture. When this becomes the new reality, it’s no longer a safety problem – it’s an organizational problem, requiring operational leadership to get involved and develop a new strategy broader than a safety improvement plan. During this session, we’ll explore how to identify these trends in your workplace and what to do about them before tragedy occurs.
Building Your Bridge – From Compliance to Excellence (16 May 1pm-5pm)
When talking about moving from a “have to” to a “want to” culture, from compliance to culture, or from good to great, the conversation is much more productive when visual models are used to allow leaders to identify precisely where they are, where they’re trying to go, and what to focus on to get there. Since 2008, the Bridge to Safety Excellence model has been a visual representation that thousands of organizations have leveraged to convey the precise elements to be addressed to close the gap between compliance and culture, and to discover where they are on the path to sustainable excellence. In this session, you’ll explore where you and your organization are within this model and learn how to address each component – step by step.
For more details about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn’s consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, keynote speaker, expert witness, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and engagement. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 800 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
